The city of Killeen will be offering free COVID-19 testing in partnership with the state of Texas today and Tuesday.
From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day residents will be able to drive through the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Registration can be done ahead of time at https://texas.curativeinc.com/. Results from the tests will be available within 48 to 96 hours.
