A natural gas leak has been reported in Copperas Cove, and Atmos Energy is working to resolve the issues.
The Copperas Cove Fire Department has been notified and no evacuations have been issued, according to a news release by Atmos.
Copperas Cove Police Department spokesman Lt. Kevin Miller said he is not aware of the cause of the outage.
City spokesman Kevin Keller said Atmos Energy officials told him the leak was the result of an issue at an Atmos substation and that it affected all Atmos Energy customers in Copperas Cove.
Restoring service as quickly and safely as possible is the priority for Atmos, said Celina Cardenas Fleites, Atmos Energy manager of communications.
“We expect the restoration process will continue throughout the day and into tomorrow, and affected customers will not have natural gas service during this time,” she said in the release.
Cardenas said in the release that crews will need to access natural gas meters.
When service is restored, Atmos crews will need to enter each house and business to restore service, the release said.
If an adult resident is not present, the technician will leave instructions for how to restore service.
Customers with questions can call 888-286-6700.
