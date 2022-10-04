COPPERAS COVE — A gas line break Tuesday morning on the campus of Copperas Cove High School sent parents scrambling to pick up their students from the school. The gas line break caused an early end of the day for students.
“Well, I was down in downtown Austin, so I was a little freaked out,” said Sarah Pumarejo, the mother of a freshman at the high school.
Pumarejo said she sped to Copperas Cove as numerous questions ran through her head.
“Where were they holding the children? Were they in class? Was it leaking into the building?” Pumarejo said.
According to school district officials, a construction crew on site struck a gas line, causing the leak around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Copperas Cove ISD Superintendent Joe Burns said in a letter to parents that the construction crew was doing “site work” for the new Career Technology Education building behind the high school.
“CCHS staff immediately evacuated the area impacted which included the fine arts wing, the athletic annex, and the new gym,” Burns said. “Students and staff were relocated to the cafeteria.”
The process for picking up students from the school was a slow one, as the line of traffic at one point backed up approximately three-quarters of a mile from the school to South First Street.
At the intersection of West Avenue E and South 13th Street, near the main entrance of the high school, police officers from the Copperas Cove Police Department directed traffic. In the parking lot, more officers directed traffic to the front of the school.
On the sidewalk near the intersection, parents awaited their students who had walked.
“I’m a little more frustrated that some students that are walkers have been released when some students that are walkers are being held still,” Pumarejo said. “My student is (one of the ones) that’s being held, even though he rides his bike to school. And his friend was released 10 minutes ago.”
District officials said the pickup process was slow as the district worked to ensure students ended up with the correct adult.
“So, there is a form that the student completes in advance so it’s all ready to go and it makes it quicker,” said Wendy Sledd, Copperas Cove ISD’s director of communications. “So, when that parent pulls up and request their student(s), they have that slip of paper. They connect them and we make sure that the student is safely connected with the correct parent or guardian.”
Parent Marsha Hunziker said she found out about the release of students from her 11th grade daughter’s special education teacher.
Hunziker walked to the school to get her daughter and found herself in a line.
“I can’t stand long; I’m disabled,” Hunziker said. “(Her teacher) goes, ‘Well, maybe the line’s cleared out.’ But as you can well see, the line has not cleared out.”
When she received the text message, Hunziker said she did not think much of it.
“Wasn’t it last year at the end of school they got dismissed because of the storms?” Hunziker said.
Students were released from school and the school year ended a couple days early at the high school when a lightning strike in May knocked out power to parts of the school.
Though Pumarejo and Hunziker said they are grateful for the district ensuring the safety of the students, they said things could go better should the situation arise again.
“I tried to call the school five minutes after I received the email to find out what was going on and literally none of the phones were being answered,” Pumarejo said. “I understand evacuating the staff and stuff, but you know, a mobile line established to the front office would have been a lot better help.”
As parents waited near the parking lot, two fathers conversed and remarked to one another how difficult it was to get through to the office.
“Surely they’ve had these drills,” Hunziker said. “This is a little chaotic.”
Burns sympathized with the parents in his letter.
“I apologize for the long lines and wait times experienced by our parents and others picking up students,” Burns said. “I have heard from many of you and I understand wanting the process to be smoother, faster, and less cumbersome.”
Burns indicated that the district will work to learn from the response.
“We will be conducting an after-action review and would appreciate any constructive feedback you would like to provide,” Burns said.
Students will return to class Wednesday as the district said repairs have been made and gas service has been restored.
