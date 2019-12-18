She made a deep run on “The Voice,” and nearly won it all.
Killeen resident Rose Short finished in fourth place during the singing competition TV show’s finale Tuesday night, and fans of the local singer far and wide are praising her on the impressive run.
Longtime Killeen resident Tamara Allen joined dozens of others Tuesday night to watch the finale at Chief’s Sports Grill in south Killeen, where Short regularly performs.
It was an emotional night, Allen said.
“We may not agree with the final decision,” Allen said, however, the exposure Short gained on the national show was a blessing from God.
“Hey, the door has been opened, and we are just waiting for the next chapter,” said Allen, who has been listening to Short sing for years.
She said Short’s live performances on the show Monday and Tuesday brought tears to people’s eyes who were watching on at Chief’s.
Allen said Short was already a star for many Killeen residents, but with her phenomenal run on the show, “God just opened the door,” paving the way for worldwide stardom.
Here is what people were saying on the KDH Facebook page about Short’s journey on Season 17 of NBC’s “The Voice,” which began in September.
LaToya Caines: “She still did her thing and has a whole city behind her!”
Starlene Mayeux: “She’s still a winner and will have a awesome singing career ahead of her. Trust me, has to be at least a few record labels who took notice of her”
Shantel Turner: “She still a winner in my book!!!!”
Mary Davis: “Great job!! She have a record deal in no time.”
Carrie Carin Kelly-Estes: “She will most likely have more opportunities since she didn’t win and won’t be tied down by a contract for winning! Proud of her!!”
Theo Sipley: “Good job Rose..u have made us all proud..I see bigger things on the Horizon.”
Krystal Linton Higdon: “She may not have won “The Voice” but she’s a winner and I feel that she will get that recording contract because of her talent.”
Sherry Lynn Haslach: “She did amazing and I think someone will want to work with her. She is very talented, I loved that we had someone from our area make it this far. She’s a winner no matter what.”
Brockley Moore: “Rose Short you put Central Texas on the map. We are you proud your gift you have been bless with.”
