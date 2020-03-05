A gravel truck rolled over on the Clear Creek Road exit from Interstate 14 in Killeen this morning.
The truck spilled a large amount of gravel off the road when it turned over.
The driver of the 18-wheeler is OK and no injuries were reported.
The Department of Public Safety and the Killeen Fire Department are both on scene and the exit has been closed, as of 11:20 a.m. Thursday.
This story will be updated with more information.
