The attorney for the family of Vanessa Guillen said Tuesday they will meet with President Donald Trump July 29 in Washington, D.C., according to a Waco-based media outlet.
The attorney, Natalie Khawam, told Waco-based NBC affiliate KCEN that the meeting will come one day before the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill will be introduced to Congress.
The announcement came as protesters gathered outside the McLennan County federal courthouse in Waco Tuesday morning to demand justice in her case, according to KCEN. "The protest came just hours before the suspect in Guillen's case, Cecily Aguilar, was set to face a federal judge at 1:30 p.m.," according to the KCEN report.
Guillen went missing April 22, and her body was found June 30.
