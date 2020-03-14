H-E-B is changing its store hours for all stores beginning tonight.
All stores will close at 8 p.m. tonight, and beginning Sunday until further notice, the store hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the company said in a news release.
"While we restock our shelves around the clock, much of our restocking and replenishment happens overnight when our stores are closed," the release said. "This temporary change in store hours will give our Partners extra time to work diligently overnight to better stock our shelves, allowing us to better serve our customers."
