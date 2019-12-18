Following the closure of the downtown Killeen H-E-B, 809 N. Gray St., the grocery store announced that it would host a mobile food pantry for area residents in the parking lot of the closed store. The third of three scheduled food pantries — aimed at helping people who were affected by the closure — will be held today from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
“We will be providing large-scale fresh fruit distribution and other produce,” H-E-B spokesman Johnny Mojica said of the food pantries.
Roughly 70 H-E-B employees will be serving as volunteers during the event. Mojica said around 200 residents attended the first mobile food pantry on Oct. 29. During the second food pantry last month, he said H-E-B expects between 1,200 and 1,500 residents to attend the third food pantry.
