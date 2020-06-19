H-E-B is voluntarily issuing a recall for gallon-sizes of Hill Country Fare Pink Lemonade, Citrus Punch, Fruit Drink and Grape Drink for the potential presence of a milk allergen, H-E-B announced in news release late Friday.
"The affected products were shipped to H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico, and Joe V’s and Mi Tienda stores. This recall notice DOES NOT impact Central Market," according to the release.
All affected product has been removed from store shelves. There have been no reported illnesses related to this recall, according to H-E-B.
For more about this voluntary recall, go to: https://newsroom.heb.com/h-e-b-voluntarily-issues-a-recall-for-hill-country-fare-juice-drinks-for-potential-milk-allergen/
