H-E-B stores in Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove will be open from noon to 5 p.m., according to the grocery store chain.
"At H-E-B, our top priority is taking care of Texas, and we are prepared to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face," the company announced on its website this morning. "For the safety of our Partners and customers, H-E-B will temporarily modify hours of operation. We continue to closely monitor the situation and will resume regular hours as soon as possible."
At any time, store hours could be adjusted according to local conditions.
Over the next few days, customers also may see limited time slots available for Curbside and Home Delivery orders, according to H-E-B. "We will do our best to fulfill current orders and will contact customers if orders are impacted," the company said.
The H-E-B & Favor Senior Support phone line will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15.
Temporary store hours by region:
H-E-B stores Belton, Waco 1, Waco 4, Waco 5, Waco 7, Waco 8, Temple 1 & 2, Harker Heights, Killeen 2 & 3, Copperas Cove: Monday: 12 noon p.m. – 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.