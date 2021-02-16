H-E-B stores in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Belton and Temple will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m today, according to the company.
The grocery chain began modifying its hours due to the ice and snow much of the state has received.
On Monday, the stores were open for five hours.
H-E-B continues to update the local store hours as they are made known.
The store in Lampasas was not listed on the San Antonio-based grocer's updated hours list as of Tuesday morning.
