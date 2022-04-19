Exactly a week after severe weather produced golf ball-sized hail across the Killeen-Fort Hood area and a tornado struck Salado, residents should be on the lookout for another storm and the possibility of hail.
Tuesday afternoon the National Weather Service of Fort Worth issued a hazardous weather outlook for more than 45 counties including Bell, Lampasas and Coryell.
Although skies looked ominously cloudy Tuesday afternoon, NWS meteorologist Allison Prater said the greatest chance for severe weather is expected overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.
Small hailstones may be possible with the Wednesday morning storm, Prater said.
“Hail will be the primary threat,” Prater said by phone Tuesday. “After that, rain chances don’t come back into play until Saturday evening through Sunday night.”
Prater warned wind gusts early Wednesday may reach upwards of 35 mph.
“Secure any outdoor items and just be careful driving any high profile or light vehicles,” she said.
The upcoming storm is not expected to include tornadic activity, according to Prater.
The meteorologist encouraged area residents to ensure their weather alerts will sound overnight if the storm intensifies.
“Generally have multiple ways to receive warnings whether it be through word of mouth, phone warnings, media, keeping up to date on our website or social media pages — just have multiple ways to stay weather aware,” she said.
