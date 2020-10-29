The cold front that hit Central Texas earlier this week arrived just in time for Halloween. There are plenty of ways to celebrate the fun fall holiday, whether you’re looking for something spooky, family-friendly, or a way to satisfy that sweet tooth. Festivals, trunk-or-treats, Halloween parties, and more are in store this weekend.
Local Events
The Fort Hood Stray Animal Facility, 4902 Engineer Drive, is hosting a Happy Meow-loween Adoption event beginning at 9 a.m. Oct. 30. Adoptions for all animals will be free during this time.
The Halloween Blood Drive by Carter BloodCare will be from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 30 at 3620 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen.
The BOSS Halloween Party will be from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 30 at Samuel Adams Brewhouse, 5782 24th St., Fort Hood. Tickets are $10 at the door. There will be a costume contest, door prizes, food, music, drinks, and more. This event is open to any single or unaccompanied service member.
The sixth annual Howl-O-Ween Puppy Pawlooza will be from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 31 at Copperas Cove City Park Pool, 1206 W. Avenue B. There will be an open swim for dogs, an obstacle course, vendors, dog walk, pet parade, costume contest and more. Admission is one or more pet supply to be donated to the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter.
The 1st Cavalry Division and Fort Hood USO will host a Halloween “Spooktacular” drive-in concert from noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in the parking lot of Fort Hood Stadium. This event will feature the 1st Cavalry Division Rock Band and the Division’s Horse Cavalry Detachment. Vehicles can enter the parking lot from Clear Creek Road at 11 a.m. and follow the signs to find socially-distant parking.
A simulated Zombie Hunt will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31 at 420 County Road 3390, Kempner. Each participant will receive a gel ball shooter to hunt zombies in a field of obstacles. Admission is $7 per person and half of the proceeds go to Bikers Against Child Abuse.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. This weekend will feature special holiday-themed laser shows like “Fright Light” at 1:30 p.m., “Halloween Spooktacular” at 2:30 p.m., “Laser Halloween” at 4 p.m., and “HalloScream” at 5 p.m. Oct. 31 featuring popular Halloween-themed music. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, to see where they are meeting this week.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Family Fun
The Moose Lodge of Copperas Cove, 2828 S. Farm-to-Market 116, is hosting Trunk-or-Treat from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 30 and will feature free, family-friendly fun.
Impossible Teen Center, 405 S. Second St. in Killeen, is hosting a Halloween Movie Night from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 30. There will also be a Trunk-or-Treat event from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. Food, music, performances, and more will be available.
St. Mary’s Catholic School, 1019 S. Seventh St. in Temple, is hosting a Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31. There will be a holiday bazaar, trunk-or-treat, and mini carnival available.
A Kids Halloween Paint Party will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 31 at Painting with a Twist, 716 Indian Trail, Suite 220, Harker Heights. There will be a Halloween cat scene to paint, costume contest, candy, and more. Registration is $37 per person. Go to www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/harker-heights/event/2523117 to register in advance.
The City of Harker Heights is hosting a Honk-or-Treat event across multiple locations from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Participants can go to the library, activities center, police department, fire department, animal shelter, recreation center, and Purser Park to pick up their contactless treats during this time.
Cinergy Cinema of Copperas Cove, 402 Constitution Drive, is giving a free $10 game card or small popcorn to each child that wears a Halloween costume to the theater until Oct. 31. Cinergy is also hosting a Spooktacular Breakfast and Film the morning of Oct. 31 and will feature a special Halloween-themed breakfast, $10 Cinergy game card, and Halloween movie of your choice for $15 per person. Go to www.cinergy.com to see the morning’s movie lineup and purchase tickets.
The Egg-tober Trunk-or-Treat will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 at First United Methodist Church of Belton, 205 E. Third Ave. This event is free and open to all.
Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple, is hosting a Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
Fred T. Venable VFW Post 3393 and Camp Cowboy will be hosting a family-friendly Halloween event from 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 30 at 424 County Road 4931, Kempner. Activities include a haunted house, haunted path, hot dog stand, and more. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. All proceeds will support the VFW. There will also be a Trunk-or-Treat event from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 31.
The 2020 Central Texas Fall Festival Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze will be every day until Nov. 8 at Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown. Admission is $16 per person, kids 2 and under are free. Go to www.sweeteats.com/activities/ for more information.
Fall Days at The Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane in Temple, is every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Nov. 1. Activities include hayrides, a pumpkin patch, a corn maze, live music, and more. General admission is $9.95 per person with online ticket purchase and $12.95 at the gate. Go to www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com/fall for tickets and more information.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, is showing a special Halloween triple-feature Oct. 30 and 31. Admission is $10 per car. This weekend’s special lineup will include “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at 7 p.m., “Hocus Pocus” at 8:15 p.m., and “Come Play” at 10 p.m. Gates open early at 5 p.m. this weekend to allow guests to play mini golf, enjoy treats, take photos, and win prizes before the movies begin.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting special story times including “Not-So-Scary Tales” at 10:15 a.m. Oct. 29, “Little Woman Who Wasn’t Afraid of Anything” at 6 p.m. Oct. 29, and a special Fall Festival Guest Read by Councilmember Michael Blomquist at 10:15 a.m. Oct. 30, all online at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page. In-person visitors are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Killeen Public Library is hosting a Fright at Night online series every night at 6 p.m. throughout the month of October featuring a story from the book, “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. The library also hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week. Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Local Music
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting live music by Martian Folk from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 30 and Westbound’s Halloween Bash from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 31.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by David Johnson from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 30, Martian Folk from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 1. Fire Street will also host a Halloween Party from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31 and will feature a costume contest, music, and more.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by Clay Caster from 9 p.m. to midnight Oct. 30. The pub is also hosting a Harvest Moon Halloween and thirteenth anniversary event with live music by The Chancers from 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 31. Tickets range from $14 to $60 depending on show night and table location and can be purchased in advance at www.eventbrite.com.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Farmers Markets
The Downtown Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday in the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between Gray Street and Eighth Street. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
Temple Parks and Recreation is hosting a local Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday through September at West Temple Park, 121 S. Montpark Road. Interested vendors should contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718. Social distancing and bringing your own masks are encouraged.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Oct. 31 at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. There will be a variety of handcrafted items, local food products, and more. This weekend is the last market of the year and will be celebrated by the Farmer’s Market Fall Festival, featuring crafts, games, and more.
The Copperas Cove Farmer’s Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday until Nov. 12 at the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Contact Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov for more information on how to become a vendor.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts a Makers and Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until Nov. 21. There will be local crafters, growers, and farmers at this event.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $7 for kids 12 and under. Masks are required and some hands-on exhibits will be disabled.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day.Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids aged 5 to 12, and free for children under 5. The museum is hosting a Fright Fest Pop-Up from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31. Visitors can drive through a spooky, family-fun route and receive a Family Night in a Bag that includes treats, games, prizes, and more for families to take home with them while supplies last.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Groups with more than 10 people should call ahead at 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
