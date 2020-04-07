The boil-water notice in Harker Heights that was issued last week is still in effect, Jerry Bark, spokesman for the city, said on Tuesday.
The notice was issued Thursday, and on Friday was extended to Eagle Ridge, Rodeo Circle, Riata Circle, Vista and Jubilation Drive in Harker Heights.
The notice stems from an incident that happened on Wednesday when city staff inspected the city’s water pump station located off of Comanche Gap Road, according to Bark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.