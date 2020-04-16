The city of Harker Heights has lifted a boil-water order after laboratory test results were good, the city said in a release on Thursday. The boil-water notification was issued Tuesday for the 1000 block of Indian Trial, 900 and 1700 blocks of Verna Lee and Country Squire G, H, J and K.
For more information, contact Kristina Ramirez, assistant public works director, 254-953-5663; Mark Hyde, public works director; 254-953-5641; or David Mitchell, city manager, 254-953-5600.
