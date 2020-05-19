The Harker Heights police department identified the man found dead Monday morning as Brandon Scott Rosecrans of Fort Hood, according to a news release from the police department.
The preliminary investigation suggested that Rosecrans, 27, died from a gunshot wound and his death is now being investigated as a murder, according to the release.
Heights police went to the 2100 block of Fuller Lane around 10:15 a.m. Monday for a call of a deceased person.
A vehicle fire was also reported Monday near the intersection of Douglas Fir and Jubilation Drive, and the vehicle, a 2016 Jeep Renegade, belonged to Rosecrans, police said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Harker Heights fire marshal.
The fire and death investigations will run concurrently by the Harker Heights police and fire departments, according to the release.
Residents can call 254-953-5400 with any information.
