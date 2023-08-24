The opening game for Harker Heights vs. Ellison varsity football has been moved to Joseph L. Searles III Stadium on the campus of Chaparral High School, 4400 Chaparral Road, Killeen.
Kickoff is still set for 7 p.m. Thursday.
All tickets that were purchased in advance will be honored.
The game has been moved due to water line repairs being conducted on the visitor side of Leo Buckley Stadium, according to Taina Maya Northington, the district's chief communications and marketing officer.
The district will determine later if Friday's game between Killeen and Chaparral will remain at Leo Buckley Stadium or need to be moved as well.
