A "substantial water main break" at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen has caused the Harker Heights football game against Round Rock McNeil to be canceled Thursday evening.
"The water main break impacts multiple systems making it impossible to sustain safe practices including restrooms, concessions, hand washing stations and repairs will not be made in time for kickoff," district spokeswoman Taina Maya said via email Thursday evening.
Killeen ISD will work with Round Rock ISD to find a makeup date.
