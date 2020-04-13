The City of Harker Heights issued a boil water notice Monday afternoon for residents in the neighborhood of 1000 block of Indian Trail.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, water crews will be conducting a repair on a 2-inch water line in the area of 1000 Indian Trail.
The following impacted locations are included:
1000 Indian Trail, 1002 Indian Trail, 1004 Indian Trail
951 Verna Lee, 1751 Verna Lee
Country Squire G, Country Squire H, Country Squire J, Country Squire K
Due to loss of pressure to the lines in this area, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the system to notify all affected customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption.
The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, water system officials will notify residents.
For questions, contact Kristina Ramirez, assistant Public Works director, at 254-953-5663,
Mark Hyde, Public Works director at 254-953-5641 or
David Mitchell, city manager, at 254-953-5600
Dave Miller
