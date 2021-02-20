A boil-water notice has been issued effective 11:30 p.m. Friday for all properties located in Harker Heights, city officials said.
A water shortage caused by extreme winter weather has reduced water pressure and services. As a precaution, customers who have experienced low water pressure and/or no water service should boil all water prior to consumption, according to a news release from the city of Harker Heights.
Public notice has been issued at harkerheights.gov.
The City of Harker Heights and the VFW of Harker Heights will open a water filling station for residents without water service, according to a post on the city's website.
The stations will be located at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing and at the VFW Harker Heights, 201 VFW Drive. They will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Residents must bring their own containers to fill, and amounts may be limited depending on demand.
