As temperatures are forecast to be above 100 for several days next week, the city of Harker Heights is offering refuge for those who may need to cool off.
"Citizens who need a place to cool down and temporarily get out of the heat can contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5400 option 1 for a cooling location," the city said in an email alert.
(1) comment
Oops. Wjere is Killeen’s cooling center?
