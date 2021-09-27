A wildfire near Dana Peak Park in Harker Heights was about 75% contained Monday morning, according to a news release from the Harker Heights Fire Department.
The fire has burned about 71.5 acres, officials said Monday morning.
The Harker Heights Fire Department was notified of a grass fire in the Comanche Gap Road area, near the entrance to Dana Peak Park, at about 11:49 a.m. Sunday.
The local fire department requested the Texas A&M Forest Service to respond with bulldozers to assist.
The acres that have burned are on Army Corps of Engineers property, which runs Dana Peak Park.
"There are no injuries or damage to homes or buildings of any type," according to the fire department.
Crews were on scene through the night, and are still there is morning.
"Bell County Fire Marshal is in charge of the investigation aspect of this fire and at this time, the cause is undetermined," according to the news release.
"We want to thank the following agencies for their assistance throughout today’s incident; Harker Heights PD, Killeen FD, Central Bell FD, Temple FD, Copperas Cove FD, Belton FD, Belton Fire Corps, Southwest Bell VFD, Salado VFD, Morgan’s Point VFD, Troy VFD, Rogers VFD, Bartlett VFD, Moffat VFD, Holland VFD, Sparta VFD, Travis County Star Flight, Bell County Fire Marshal, Bell County Communications, Bell County Office of Emergency Management, & Bell County Road and Bridge," according to the release.
