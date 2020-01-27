A Baylor University student who became ill after visiting China has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, Waco-based health officials said Monday.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District tested the student late last week and sent samples to the U.S. Centers for Disease Controls after the student met the CDC's evaluation guidelines for coronavirus testing.
Baylor officials notified students about the case on Friday and moved the student to an isolated room on campus.
“We continue to take this issue seriously and remain vigilant," Baylor medical director Sharon W. Sterm said Monday after the CDC results arrived. "Our prayers are with all those affected and for the doctors, nurses and other health officials who are working to understand and contain the virus.
"At this time, we ask our campus community to continue to take actions to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses.”
Those precautions include getting flu shots, washing hands, avoiding contact with sick people and not touching your nose, eyes or mouth with unwashed hands.
The CDC announced Sunday that a student at Texas A&M in College Station tested negative for the coronavirus. That student had also become ill after a trip to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak that has sickened more than 1,000 and killed more than 56 people in China.
As of Monday, the U.S. had five confirmed cases in California, Washington, Arizona and Illinois, according to the CDC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.