FORT HOOD — Staff Sgt. Sandy Marquis’ Army-appointed attorney accused opposing counsel of “cherry picking evidence” Friday during a hearing in the soldier’s ongoing court-martial proceeding.
Fort Hood’s prosecuting attorneys, Capt. Catherine Pettus and Capt. Joshua Reyes, presented a motion Friday before Judge Lt. Col. Tiffany Pond to exclude evidence in Marquis’ ongoing criminal case during a hearing held at the Zane Finkelstein Judicial Center on Fort Hood.
In March, Fort Hood officials charged Marquis, 39, a logistician in the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, with two counts of child endangerment, and one count of obstruction of justice — charges which Marquis denies. Read more about her case here: https://bit.ly/3i6fthv.
If found guilty, Marquis said she could face up to nine years behind bars and the single mother could risk losing custody, at least temporarily, of her four children under the age of 10.
“Whether allegations against Staff Sgt. Marquis were credible to begin with, how they were handling this case; these are all facts the government is going to need to present to prove negligence,” Capt. Ryan Speray, one of two attorneys for Marquis, said Friday. “It seems that the government is cherry picking the facts and evidence they want to present. The underlying misconduct is relevant but it’s relevant to the extent they need to prove up the specifications of the charge. It’s akin to forcing the defense to start mid-sentence and rendering defense unable to present the complete story to the fact finders.”
Marquis’ civilian lawyer, El Paso-based defense attorney Leonard Morales, likened the motion to exclude evidence as “a nuclear bomb.”
“Without pussyfooting around and dancing around the issue, we need to look at the charges, Judge,” Morales said.
The charge against Marquis, Morales said, surrounds whether Marquis had knowledge of sexual assault charges against her son.
He said the exclusion of evidence pertaining to her son’s civil case would “essentially handcuff” their legal team from being able to respond on behalf of Marquis.
“This is a nuclear bomb that this government wants to set off in this courtroom and then take its hands off,” he said.
Marquis told the Herald in July she is being punished for an old Child Protective Services case in North Carolina involving her second eldest son, which was dismissed years ago. A letter from the Cumberland County Department of Social Services in North Carolina to Sandy Marquis dated May 26, 2017, says the case was closed, stating “protective services are no longer needed.”
Marquis’ son told the Herald in July he lied about the sexual assault allegations in North Carolina when he was a teenager.
The dismissed CPS case was reopened in Texas in November of 2018 after Marquis was stationed at Fort Hood. Marquis’ three youngest children under the age of 6 were placed in foster care on Nov. 9, 2018. It took nine months for Marquis to get her children back from state custody, she said.
On Friday, Pettus denied allegations of cherry picking evidence, arguing that the “government’s intent is to not confuse the fact finder.”
Pettus cited a product liability case in which it was ruled an outside criminal court proceeding should not be presented to a fact finder when there is a similar circumstance because it “would confuse the fact finder” and create a “case within a case.” She also said Marquis’ son is “not the accused in this case.”
Judge Pond asked how Pettus would prove the elements of endangerment without the details of Marquis’ son’s civilian case.
“We believe the general nature and the circumstances are relevant to the fact finder and should be presented to the fact finder in order to prove how the victims in this case could have been endangered in 2018,” Pettus said in response. When asked by the judge if Pettus had plans to call on Marquis’ three children in question to testify, Pettus replied, “Not at this time.”
Regarding the counsel’s motion to exclude specific details of a prior criminal misconduct proceeding involving Marquis’ son, Pettus said “he’s not the accused in the case.”
Marquis’ defense lawyers also made a motion to compel testimony from a forensic psychiatrist.
“The credibility and the voracity of some of these disclosures made by very young daughters are at issue in this case,” Speray said, adding that a forensic psychiatrist could discuss accepted standards and methods surrounding child forensic interviews.
Pettus said they did not believe a forensic psychiatrist is relevant in order for Marquis’ counsel to prepare for her case.
“She used her human experiences to make these choices, so we don’t believe the appointment of an expert consultant to determine the voracity of the statements made by the children would adequately enable the defense to defend their client,” she said.
Judge Pond said she would issue a ruling on the motions “as soon as possible.”
The court-martial is scheduled for Nov. 15-18 at Fort Hood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.