The National Weather Service has issued another heat advisory through 8 p.m. today as the high temperature is expected to be around 105 degrees.
Ted Ryan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said that anyone that is outside should try to take it easy and those who exercise outside should consider moving their activity to the morning or the evening when temperatures are cooler.
Residents should wear light colored clothing and drink lots of water, Ryan said.
“This isn’t anything that is abnormal for central Texas in the summer months,” Ryan said.
The heat index also will be about 105.
