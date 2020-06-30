With heat index values that could reach as high as 109 degrees, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Central Texas area, which includes Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.
The advisory is in effect from noon today until 7 p.m. Wednesday.
"Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the advisory said.
Actual temperatures are projected to be 95 and 98 today and Wednesday, respectively.
Temperatures look to reach triple digits for Friday and Saturday with projected highs of 100 degrees on both days.
The National Weather Service advises people to stay inside, limit outdoor activities and drink plenty of fluids. People should check on their relatives and neighbors.
The NWS also advised residents to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the signs and symptoms are:
Heat Stroke
- High body temperature (higher than 103 degrees)
- Hot, red, dry or damp skin
- Fast, strong pulse
- Headache
- Dizziness
- Nausea
- Confusion
- Losing consciousness
Heat Exhaustion
- Heavy sweating
- Cold, pale and clammy skin
- Fast, weak pulse
- Nausea and vomiting
- Muscle cramps
- Tiredness or weakness
- Dizziness
- Headache
- Fainting
People should call 911 immediately if they suspect heat stroke, because it is an emergency situation, the CDC says.
The rest of the courses of action for heat illnesses can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/warning.html.
