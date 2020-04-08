The boil-water notice that was issued in Harker Heights last week has been lifted by the city, according to a Wednesday news release from Jerry Bark, the spokesman for the city.
The notice was affecting Eagle Ridge, Jubilation Drive, Riata Circle, Rodeo Circle and Vista.
If residents have questions regarding the water, you may contact: Kristina Ramirez, the assistant public works director at 254-953-5663, Mark Hyde, the public works director at 254-953-5641 or David Mitchell, the city manager at 254-953-5600.
