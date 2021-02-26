After being under a citywide boil-water notice for several days, Harker Heights residents may soon be relieved of their expectations to take the precautionary measure before consumption.
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said via email Friday that the city anticipates the notice to be lifted Saturday.
“Results are not back but the lab water testing site is overwhelmed with other Texas City samples,” Bark said.
Part of the reason it has taken the city of Harker Heights so long to lift its notice is because the city has disinfected its four water storage tanks.
Bark said Thursday that it is his understanding that disinfection of the water tanks is required by the Texas Commission on Economic Quality when water tanks go empty and/or if water pressure is lost in the water mains, citing Texas Administrative Code Chapter 290.
Killeen water
Killeen also had a weeklong, citywide boil-water that ended Wednesday. City officials said they did not disinfect the tanks in Killeen.
Danielle Singh, the executive director of Public Works, said Thursday the city of Killeen had no incidents that warranted a disinfection of the tanks.
“Generally, storage tanks would need to be disinfected if repairs were made to the tanks, chlorine residuals did not meet requirements, or if something infiltrated the system,” Singh said in a statement to the Herald.
Singh said she was unfamiliar with the specifics for Harker Heights and why it was required to disinfect its tanks. City spokeswoman Hilary Shine said Friday that Harker Heights is a separate entity that Killeen has no authority or responsibility over.
“The City of Killeen is aware of all TCEQ requirements and is mandated by law to follow them,” Shine said.
Killeen lifted its boil-water notice Wednesday evening after test results of the water came back negative for contaminants.
TECQ
TCEQ issued the following statement regarding requirements to disinfect water storage tanks. It said:
“In accordance with 30 Texas Administrative Code (TAC) 290.46(g) and 290.43(c), disinfection is required on new and repaired facilities (including tanks). In addition, if a public water system suspects contamination they may be required to disinfect the facilities on a case by case basis.
“In accordance with 30 TAC 290.46(q), to rescind a boil water notice the following requirements must be met.
Water distribution pressures greater than 20 psi are consistently maintained throughout the distribution system.
The distribution system has been flushed, disinfectant residuals are consistently maintained above the minimum regulatory requirements (0.2 mg/L free chlorine or 0.5 mg/L total chlorine) in each finished water storage tank and throughout the distribution system.
PWSs with surface water and groundwater under the influence of surface water sources only: water entering the distribution system has a turbidity level that is consistently maintained below 1.0 NTU.
Once the PWS has met all requirements above: Microbiological samples marked “special” collected from representative locations throughout the system and analyzed by an accredited lab are found negative for total coliform organisms.”
More on Killeen water
Shine sent a lengthy document to the Herald Friday after the Herald questioned the city this week on why Killeen was not disinfecting its water tanks like Harker Heights was. Below is the full copy of the city’s statement:
The City has been made aware of concerns over allegations that the City should have disinfected water tanks if “tanks go empty and/or water pressure is lost in the water mains.” As previous statements by the City of Killeen have said, “storage tanks would need to be disinfected if repairs were made to the tanks, chlorine residuals did not meet requirements, or if something infiltrated the system.”
To further expand on these statements, a storage tank needs to be disinfected if repairs are made to the facilities. The City of Killeen did not need to make any repairs to our storage tanks, so disinfection of our storage tanks was not necessary.
Reference: Texas Administrative Code, Title 30 Environmental Quality, Part 1 Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), Chapter 290 Public Drinking Water, Subchapter D Rules and Regulations for Public Water Systems, Rule 290.46 Minimum Acceptable Operating Practices for Public Drinking Water Systems
(g) Disinfection of new or repaired facilities.Disinfection by or under the direction of water system personnel must be performed when repairs are made to existing facilities and before new facilities are placed into service. Disinfection must be performed in accordance with American Water Works Association (AWWA) requirements and water samples must be submitted to a laboratory approved by the executive director. The sample results must indicate that the facility is free of microbiological contamination before it is placed into service.
A storage tank needs to be disinfected if disinfectant residuals in the water leaving the tank do not meet requirements. Water suppliers continuously monitor water quality by daily sampling and testing to ensure that water quality requirements are met. If a water supplier is unable to maintain adequate disinfectant residuals, additional disinfectant would be added to the system. If further tests show that disinfectant residuals still do not meet requirements, a storage tank may be disinfected in order to increase disinfectant residuals. The City of Killeen’s continual and daily monitoring of our water quality, has shown that our disinfectant residuals at storage tanks and in distribution lines meet the requirements, so disinfection of our storage tanks was not necessary.
Reference: Texas Administrative Code, Title 30 Environmental Quality, Part 1 Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), Chapter 290 Public Drinking Water, Subchapter FDrinking Water Standards Governing Drinking Water Quality and Reporting Requirements for Public Water Systems, Rule 280.110 Disinfectant Residuals.
(f) Compliance determinations. Compliance with the requirements of this section shall be determined using the following criteria.
***
(4) A public water system that uses surface water sources or groundwater sources under the direct influence of surface water and fails to meet the requirements of subsection (b)(2) of this section for a period longer than four consecutive hours commits a nonacute treatment technique violation. A public water system that fails to conduct the additional testing required by subsection (c)(1)(B)(iii) of this section also commits a nonacute treatment technique violation.
***
(8) Public water systems shall increase residual disinfectant levels of free chlorine, or chloramines measured as total chlorine, (but not chlorine dioxide) in the distribution system to a level and for a time necessary to protect public health to address specific microbiological contamination problems caused by circumstances such as distribution line breaks, storm runoff events, source water contamination, or cross-connections. Public water systems shall consult with the executive director upon increasing residual disinfectant levels in the distribution system in order to maintain compliance with the MRDLs listed in subsection (b) of this section.
A storage tank needs to be disinfected if elevated contaminant levels are present in a storage tank.If disinfectant residuals in water entering a storage tank are significantly higher than disinfectant residuals in water leaving a storage tank, this indicates that elevated contaminant levels are present in the system. If disinfectant residuals are less than the requirements, disinfection of the storage tank is required. The City of Killeen’s water sampling showed that disinfectant residuals met all requirements, so disinfection of our storage tanks was not necessary.
Reference: Texas Administrative Code, Title 30 Environmental Quality, Part 1 Texas Commission onEnvironmental Quality (TCEQ), Chapter 290 Public Drinking Water, Subchapter DMinimum Acceptable Operating Practicing for Public Drinking Water Systems, Rule 290.46Minimum Acceptable Operating Practices for Public Drinking Water Systems
(q) Special precautions, protective measures, and boil water notices.
***
(6) Required actions prior to rescinding a boil water notice. A public water system shall notify customers throughout the distribution system or in the affected area(s) of the distribution system that a boil water notice has been rescinded after the public water system has met the requirements of this paragraph. A boil water notice issued under the requirements of this subsection shall remain in effect until the public water system has provided required compliance documentation to the executive director which establishes that the public water system has met the following requirements, as applicable:
(A) water distribution system pressures in excess of 20 psi are consistently being maintained throughout the distribution system in accordance with the flowchart found in §290.47(e) of this title;
(B) affected area(s) of the distribution system have been thoroughly flushed until a minimum of 0.2 mg/L free chlorine residual or 0.5 mg/L chloramine residual (measured as total chlorine) is present and is consistently being maintained in each finished water storage tank and throughout the distribution system as described in subsection (d) of this section
The City of Killeen tests our water an average of 60 times daily in order to ensure the safety and quality of water delivered to our residents. We also have our water tanks inspected on an annual basis, which is required by the TCEQ. During these annual inspections of our water tanks, we receive recommendations that can prevent contaminants from entering water lines through the storage tanks and ultimately reaching your home or business. While all ofthese recommendations are not required to be implemented by the TCEQ, in the best interest of our residents, we implement necessary actions to ensure the safety and quality of our water.
As part of the water treatment, storage, and distribution process, particles naturally present in the water fall out and collect on the bottom of the tank. These particles build up over a long period of time and can cause a sludge to build-up in the bottom of tanks. If the sludge is disturbed, itwill enter the waterlines. This disturbance can occur if a tank is emptied. In order to remove this risk, the City removes any build-up by hiring professional tank cleaners. Our last tank cleaning occurred in 2020, due to the recommendations of our 2019 annual tank inspections.
Regular removal of this build-up or sludge is not required by the TCEQ, but if disturbed, tanks may need to be disinfected in order to correct the issue and meet the TCEQ standards. Because the City of Killeen took these mitigative actions, contaminants were not present in our water storage tanks, so disinfection of our storage tanks was not necessary.
Reference: Texas Administrative Code, Title 30 Environmental Quality, Part 1 Texas Commission onEnvironmental Quality (TCEQ), Chapter 290 Public Drinking Water, Subchapter D Minimum Acceptable Operating Practicing for Public Drinking Water Systems, Rule 290.46 Minimum Acceptable Operating Practices for Public Drinking Water Systems
(m) Maintenance and housekeeping. The maintenance and housekeeping practices used by a public water system shall ensure the good working condition and general appearance of the system’s facilities and equipment. The grounds and facilities shall be maintained in a manner so as to minimize the possibility of the harboring of rodents, insects, and other disease vectors, and in such a way as to prevent other conditions that might cause the contamination of the water.
(1) Each of the system’s ground, elevated, and pressure tanks shall be inspected annually by water system personnel or a contracted inspection service.
The Texas Administrative Code does not require disinfection of a water tank in the event that it is emptied. As we previously outlined, certain circumstances necessitate the disinfection of water storage tanks. None of these circumstances occurred in the City of Killeen’s water tanks. AWWA Standard C652-19, Disinfection of Water-Storage Facilities states:“This standard describes methods of disinfecting water-storage facilities that are newly constructed, have been entered for construction or inspection purposes, or continue to show the presence of coliform bacteria during normal operation.”
AWWA Standards serve as further guidance for the TCEQ requirements in the Texas Administrative Code. Guidance for disinfection of water storage facilities in the event that the storage facility is emptied do not exist because this requirement does not exist.
None of the circumstances outlined above occurred in the City of Killeen’s water storage tanks, so disinfection of our storage tanks was not necessary.
