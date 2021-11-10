A Harker Heights High School student was arrested this morning by Killeen ISD Police on suspicion of having a weapon and illegal substance on campus. The 17-year-old student was arrested without incident.
A teacher reported a strong marijuana smell on a student and contacted administration and KISD Police who conducted a search. The 11th-grade student has been transported to the Bell County jail.
All students and staff are safe, and parents have been notified of the arrest, the district announced in a news release.
KISD spokeswoman Tiana Maya noted that weapons will never be permitted on KISD property.
"Please be absolutely assured that we work closely with police to investigate any potential threat to the safety of our students and staff, and we always deal aggressively with any such report," Maya said in the release.
