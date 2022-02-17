Residents on multiple streets in Harker Heights are no longer under a boil-water notice. The city lifted the notice Thursday evening.
The boil-water notice had been issued Wednesday afternoon. It affected residents on Chinaberry Circle, Tye Valley Road, Moonvalley Road and Fuller Lane.
“Normal water usage may resume immediately,” the city said in a news release. “Service has been restored, and all water quality tests have been completed. The water is now safe to drink and use without boiling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.