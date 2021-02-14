Heights municipal offices to close until Wednesday, Lampasas announces delays

Due to worsening weather and dangerous road conditions, Harker Heights city offices will remain closed until Wednesday.
Police and fire emergency services will continue to operate as normal, according to a news release. All meetings, boards & commissions, to include the city council workshop have been cancelled.
“We continue to request that all citizens to stay home and off the roadways,” the release said. “All streets within the city limits are icy and remain dangerous for travel.”
All municipal buildings intend to resume normal business hours on Wednesday.
Due to weather conditions, the City of Lampasas has announced several delays, closures as well as interruptions of garbage service. There will be no interruption of emergency services.
Specific closings and delays can be found at https://www.lampasas.org/civicalerts.aspx?AID=351
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.