The Harker Heights Police Department is investigating a double homicide in the 2500 block of Red Fern Drive in south Harker Heights.
Police were alerted to check the residence after Copperas Cove police received a request for a welfare check on the house around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, said Lawrence Stewart, spokesman for the Heights PD.
When Heights police arrived at the house, they found two people deceased — a man and a woman. Another man is in custody, police said.
Both victims had apparent gunshot wounds, Stewart said.
Veronica Ball, a Kentucky woman who has been in the neighborhood visiting her daughter and son-in-law since July, said the incident shocks her.
“This is a very nice neighborhood,” Ball said Thursday. “I mean, I would walk every morning — take my grand-puppy for a walk every day — and it’s a very nice neighborhood — very quiet. I think this is why my son-in-law and daughter picked this area.”
Ball said her daughter and son-in-law live a few houses down from where the homicides took place.
Most of the houses in the area, near the intersection with Halona Drive and not far off of Stillhouse Lake Road, are two-story, single-family dwellings with brick facades.
The names of the deceased have not been released, pending next of kin notification. The name of the person in custody has not been released, pending charges.
Stewart said police believe the incident is an isolated domestic incident and do not believe the public is in danger.
Since the beginning of the year, there have been five homicides in Harker Heights, including Wednesday’s double homicide, Stewart said Thursday morning.
