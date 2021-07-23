Harker Heights police are looking into a possible shooting and ensuing vehicle pursuit that may have ended in a wreck just east of Nolanville.
Communication on the police scanner around 1:30 p.m. indicated that someone may have been shot and that police may have been in pursuit of a suspect.
The Herald sent questions to Heights PD spokesman Lawrence Stewart.
"Things are still developing on this situation and I will get the information to you once I have it," Stewart said.
The Herald has sent a reporter to the possible crash site near Interstate 14 and Paddy Hamilton Road.
