The Harker Heights Police Department is investigating the death of a person from early Tuesday morning.
Police went to the 800 block of Trail Crest around 3 a.m. Tuesday in response to a gunshot victim, according to a news release from Harker Heights Police Chief Phillip Gadd.
When police arrived, they found Latonya Washington, 47, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Gadd said in the release.
The preliminary investigation showed that a domestic disturbance occurred at the residence on Monday evening.
One person of interest is in the department’s custody and is in the Bell County Jail on an investigative hold, the release said. Police did not release the name of the person in custody, and formal charges have not been announced.
