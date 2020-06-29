The Harker Heights Police Department issued a statement Monday afternoon reminding the public that fireworks are illegal inside the city limits.
According to a press release issued by the department, police will be stepping up their reactions during the holiday weekend, including when "observing unsafe driving and/or intoxicated drivers, as well as any breach of the peace or threat to the safety and order of our community including illegal use of fireworks."
If a person is found to possess or discharge any fireworks within the city, a citation may be issued and that person could be held responsible for any injury or damage caused by those fireworks.
"There will be area’s for public display where fireworks events will be hosted by professionals, Police Chief Phillip Gadd said in the release. "Take the entire family and enjoy watching the 'rockets red glare' under the stars."
As a reminder, fireworks are banned within the city limits of all Central Texas cities, not just Harker Heights.
