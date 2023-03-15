Harker Heights police arrested a 23-year-old Killeen man on suspicion of his involvement in the death of Taurus Berkhart Stubbs.
Tre Jean Smith, 23, of Killeen, was charged with murder and arraigned by Bell County Justice of the Peace Nicola J. James on Wednesday. His bond was set at $1 million.
In the early-morning hours of March 9, “officers were dispatched to the Gameday Sports Bar and Grill in Harker Heights ... in reference to a shooting,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Smith’s arrest. “Officers learned from witnesses that a man had been shot in the parking lot and had already been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.”
Stubbs was shot multiple times, police said. He died at Seton Medical Center.
“Witnesses told officers that the victim had been drinking with (a woman) ... and had gone to the parking lot with (her) just before the shooting,” the affidavit shows. “Officers watched surveillance video of the parking lot that showed the victim and (the woman) walk to the parking lot and stand between two cars.”
That’s when the shooter arrived in a car, got out of the vehicle, walked past the woman and shot at Smith before leaving the scene, according to the affidavit.
“Multiple interviews were conducted with (her) in which she initially told officers that she did not see the person that shot the victim and did not know the identity of the shooter,” the affidavit said. “(She) gave officers her phone and consent to search its contents. Officers saw that (she) had multiple messages and calls with (Smith) just prior to the shooting but the content of the messages was deleted.”
The woman “eventually” told police that Smith was the person who shot Stubbs.
“Officers researched Smith and discovered that he owns a gray Nissan Altima,” according to the affidavit. “A search warrant was obtained for Smith’s phone records and location data from his cell phone showed that Smith was in the immediate area of the shooting at the time” of the shooting.
Smith was listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday.
