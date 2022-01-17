The Harker Heights Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on Indian Trail near the Interstate 14 overpass Monday afternoon, police said.
Nearly a dozen members of the Harker Heights Police Department could be seen huddled in the intersection as the investigation continued.
Harker Heights Police Department spokesman Lawrence Stewart confirmed police responded to a fatal shooting on Indian Trail near Central Texas Expressway at about 2:45 p.m. Monday.
"The Harker Heights Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred this afternoon," Stewart said in a news release Monday afternoon. "We are asking that all traffic avoid the area of the access road of Central Texas Expressway and Indian Trail to allow investigators to work the scene. Once the area is clear, another notice will be sent out. It is an ongoing investigation and is isolated to that area and no one else is in danger at this time."
Motorists are asked to avoid Central Texas Expressway also known as the I-14 access road.
The name of the victim or suspect has not been release at this time.
This report will be updated as more information is made available.
