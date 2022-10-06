A fatal shooting took place at a neighborhood gas station in Harker Heights on Wednesday night.
One man was fatally shot at the CEFCO gas station, 926 Indian Trail, in Harker Heights on Wednesday night, police said in a news release Thursday afternoon.
"On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at approximately 10:47 p.m., Harker Heights Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Indian Trail in reference to a 911 call of shots fired," the news release said. "Upon the Officers’ arrival, they located a male lying in the business parking lot with a gunshot wound. The male victim subsequently succumbed to his injuries. The suspect in this case fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect and victim had engaged in a confrontation that resulted in the suspect fatally shooting the victim."
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced the male victim dead on the scene at 11:48 p.m. Wednesday, according to police, and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas.
Police said the name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The CEFCO shooting suspect was arrested and charged with murder on Thursday.
"On October 6, 2022, Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigations Division were able to obtain a complaint and affidavit charging Roger Lee Sanders Jr., 31, with murder," police said. "A warrant was obtained, and Roger Lee Sanders Jr. was placed under arrest by Officers of the Harker Heights Police Department. Roger Lee Sanders Jr. was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson who set his bond at $1,000,000.00 and ordered bond conditions if release of wearing a GPS ankle monitor, prohibited from going within a 1,000 ft of any location of any member of the victim’s family, and prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition."
The Harker Heights Police Department thanked the Copperas Cove Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.
"This is an ongoing investigation and if anyone has information regarding this Homicide investigation are ask to contact Detectives at the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5400 option 2," police said.
As of Thursday afternoon, Sander was not listed at the Bell County Jail.
