UPDATE:
9:30 a.m.: Heights police confirm person reported as suicidal is in custody.
9:20 a.m. Police enter the home. SWAT truck pulls away.
9:07 a.m. Sound of pounding. Police were on the speaker again asking someone to come out with hand up.
9 a.m.: Police have not been calling out to the person in the home.
8:40 a.m.: Two shots fired.
8:40 a.m.: Police approached a house and are saying: If you can hear me, pick up your phone and talk to me. Can you hear me? Fog is thick in the area, making visibility poor.
8:30 a.m.: Loud boom, followed by smoke in the neighborhood. A police truck was moving in.
Earlier story:
Harker Heights police have cordoned off a neighborhood and are in communication with a potentially suicidal person, police said Monday.
Police were dispatched to the 800 Block of Olive Lane responding to a call of a psychiatric/abnormal behavior/possible suicide attempt about 9 p.m. Sunday, police said.
Officers obtained information there was one male in the residence. The person was threatening suicide by police and did fire a shot in the residence.
Police have cordoned off and secured the area around the residence. The person inside has since fired more shots inside the residence.
Police continue to maintain communications with the person inside the residence. Police are asking for the public to avoid the area around Olive Lane and Vineyard trail in Harker Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.