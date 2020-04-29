The Killeen Daily Herald received eight awards, including two first-place honors, from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors.
Newspapers statewide are judged against others in their circulation size for their journalistic excellence in reporting, writing, photography and video. The Herald is in Class AA. Awards, for work done in 2019, were announced Wednesday.
“The Herald continues its commitment to bringing news to our community,” said Managing Editor Rose Fitzpatrick. “We are moving forward with new coronavirus information that includes health threats, health assistance, access to goods and services, government mandates, government financial assistance and many related topics.”
“We have a responsibility to the public.”
Honors
First places went to Herald reporters Artie Phillips, Thaddeus Imerman and David Perdue for their online live coverage of the Copperas Cove tornado in June 2019.
A first-place award also went to Herald correspondent Lana Husband for a video under two minutes on the Harker Heights Food, Wine and Brew Fest.
A second-place award for Community Service went to Matthew Payne, Dave Miller, Rose Fitzpatrick, Kyle Blankenship and Katelyn Robertson for coverage of issues surrounding the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1. The Herald staff uncovered and reported on WCID-1’s attempt to end its board elections and attempt to amend state law to allow developers to serve on its board.
A second-place award for Freedom of Information went to David Bryant for his persistence and his commitment in trying to bring information to the public on the Army’s investigation into the June 2016 training accident on Fort Hood that killed eight soldiers and a cadet.
A second-place award for News Photography went to Monique Brand for her photo of the family of a man killed as police served a no-knock warrant.
A third place for feature writing went to Monique Brand, for her article on Killeen residents who are trying to combat violent crime.
An honorable mention for specialty coverage went to David Perdue for his series, the Jobs Equation. The series including efforts to match skills with jobs going unfilled, initiatives to attract jobs to the area and whether public transportation affects the economy.
An honorable mention for Team Effort went to Monique Brand, Dave Miller, Thaddeus Imerman, Artie Phillips, Erin Eskew and Lana Husband for coverage of the Killeen homeless shelter closure and reopening.
The Herald’s sister paper, the Temple Daily Telegram, won first place awards in the Class AA category for Online Newspaper of the Year, sports column, feature photography, sports photography and business writing; second places in feature photography, sports photography, photo gallery and headline writing; third place in short features, community service, team effort and Freedom of Information; honorable mention in sports features
