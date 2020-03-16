April 6 is the new date for the Killeen ISD school board candidates forum.
The forum had been set for Monday but was rescheduled due to coronavirus concerns.
The forum, sponsored by the Killeen Daily Herald, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 6, at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 South W.S. Young Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The forum has a moderated panel format.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.