The Killeen Daily Herald won additional awards Friday from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors organization, which has an annual contest for journalistic excellence.
The Herald received third place for Newspaper of the Year and third place for Newsroom of the Year.
Also, Herald reporters Monique Brand and Hunter King won third place for Star Investigative Report and Deputy Managing Editor for Opinion Dave Miller won honorable mention for Star Opinion Writer of the Year. All honors are in the Class AA circulation size.
Newsroom of the Year is a new category, created because of the Texas APME board’s desire for an honor that goes beyond a Newspaper of the Year award to reflect a newsroom’s entire body of work and to recognize that a newspaper’s work in the 21st century includes much more than a printed product, according to the announcement made on the Texas APME Facebook site.
Newspaper of the Year is for overall overall excellence in reporting, writing, photography and design. All news sections of the newspaper, including editorial and opinion pages, are evaluated. Judges will give special attention to original enterprise, depth and breadth of coverage and ease of navigation.
Brand, who covers City Hall, and King, who covers education, were honored for their articles related to growth.
Their coverage included the Killeen council’s decision not to charge developers for the cost of roads and pipes leading up to the outskirts of new private developments, whether 2018 school bond funds being used properly and whether the Killeen Independent School District needed more schools and who pays for the roads leading up to these new schools.
Miller, who is the Opinion Page editor, was honored for his editorials on Bell County issues. The judges in this category look at the persuasiveness of the writing and on change effected by the writing.
One of the important topics Miller analyzed this year was voting rights. The Herald reported that the regional water board was trying to remove residents’ right to vote for representation on the board controlling water rights for most of our area community. The board also had the power to saddle residents with debt.
Miller wrote, “Hundreds of area residents will gather in Killeen on Monday morning to remember the life, words and wisdom of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King. In honoring King’s memory, residents can help to ensure that his legacy lives on — and that the principles he espoused — justice, equality and inclusivity — remain rooted in our national conscience.
King was a tireless advocate of voting rights — and gave his life working to ensure the right of all Americans to participate in free and fair elections. But just one day after the official observance of King’s birthday, the Killeen City Council will decide the fate of a resolution that could strip residents of that right.”
Additional journalism awards had been announced Thursday, and the Herald won eight for a total of 12 this year.
