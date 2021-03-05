When Killeen residents Katie Collier and Victoria Dill saw the suffering in the community following the frigid temperatures and power outages two weeks ago, they decided to use their own money to alleviate some of the suffering around them.
Dill said her family never lost power during the storm. As she sat comfortably eating food in a warm house with electricity, water and a fireplace, Dill wanted to do something to help those who weren’t as fortunate.
In a Friday interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on CBS, a new daytime TV show, Collier told how she joined her best friend Dill in calling around to see which restaurants were open, and pooled their money to purchase meals to deliver to the front doors of hungry people — many of whom had been without power for several days.
“We ordered a bunch of food, then we posted all over Facebook and got a bunch of comments and responses,” Collier said. “And we ended up calling a bunch of friends and breaking up into three groups and went and delivered it to everyone.”
A screenshot of one of the Facebook posts shown during the interview stated they had 250 sandwiches from McDonald’s to distribute.
Dill said feeding hungry people was a cause near to her heart after a childhood spent in foster care and group homes and spending some time homeless as well.
“I’ve been hungry before, with no help,” Dill said. “I knew how it felt to be cold and hungry, so I just wanted to do something that I could for anybody.”
That’s when the Killeen resident got the idea to spend her own money to see to it that others didn’t go hungry.
During the interview, Drew Barrymore partnered with Dill and Collier and donated $10,000 to help them continue meeting the needs of the community in the aftermath of the storm.
