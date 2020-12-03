Update: 9:30 a.m.
The police department have opened up the majority of the streets in the area, however, detectives are still on scene at Bachelor Button Boulevard, according to an update on the department's Facebook page.
Killeen Police Department officers have closed multiple streets in Killeen this morning in an apparent standoff situation after a car crashed into a house.
There is high police presence on Bachelor Button Boulevard, which is closed to traffic, along with nearby streets Autumn Valley Drive. Police have shut down intersections at Butterweed Drive and Bachelor Button, Lavender Lane and Autumn Valley, and Lavender Lane and Butterweed Drive, according to an 8 a.m. post on the department’s Facebook page.
KPD is asking local residents to shelter in place and for those planning to travel through the area to find an alternate route.
The police department will update the situation when new information becomes available.
