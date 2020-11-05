Try something new this weekend by attending a stand-up comedy show with Carlos Mencia, who’s here for a limited time. Or get started on your Christmas shopping early by checking out the Holiday Craft Bazaar at the Mayborn Convention Center, and don’t forget to make lunch plans by grabbing a barbecue meal at the Hunters Welcome. More information on these, and plenty more like music and family events, included below.
Local Events
The Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center is hosting the annual Hunters Welcome from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6 at the H-E-B parking lot, 705 S. Key Ave., Lampasas. A barbecue lunch will be available for purchase for $8 and includes a barbecue sandwich with all the fixings, chips, a cookie, and a drink. The first 250 people to arrive will receive a goodie bag. Call 512-556-5172 or email lampasaschamber@sbcglobal.net to pre-order food or coordinate local delivery for five or more meals.
Carlos Mencia will perform stand-up comedy at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 6 and 7 at Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen. Tickets range from $25 to $40 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.
Temple Parks and Recreation is hosting a Holiday Craft Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mayborn Convention center, 3303 N. Third St., Temple. Admission is free for guests. Vendors should call 254-298-5690 for more information on booth reservation; vendor fee is $25.
Wings, Pizza, N Things is hosting a Dine and Donate event from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 10 at 2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop, Temple. A portion of the proceeds will benefit CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties.
Educated Angels is hosting a Veterans Day Turkey Shoot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 11 at Mountain Creek Range, 205 Mountain Creek Road, Killeen. Cost is $15 per round and includes weapons, targets, rounds, and hearing and eye protection. There will also be a food truck, door prizes, and auction available.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, to see where they are meeting this week.
Family Fun
Lonestar Soccer Club is offering Friday Fun Nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 6 at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. These mini camps are for players ages U4 to U14 at all skill levels. Coaches will run drills and work on skill development. There is no cost to participate, but advance registration is required at https://bit.ly/2GQXuvi.
The third annual Copperas Cove Junior Homecoming Dance will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 West Avenue B. This event is for children ages 2 to 12 and their adult chaperones. Admission is $10 per child, $10 per adult chaperone, and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com. This year’s theme is “disco” and the event will include food, dancing, and entertainment.
ImPossible Teen Center is hosting its second annual Turkey Bowl Community Kickball Game from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 14 at 405 S. Second St., Killeen. Go to www.impossibleteencenter.orgor call 254-534-8387 for more information.
The 2020 Central Texas Fall Festival Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze will be every day until Nov. 8 at Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown. Admission is $16 per person, kids 2 and under are free. Go to www.sweeteats.com/activities/ for more information.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from Nov. 6- 12, will include “The War with Grandpa” at 7 p.m. and “Come Play” at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting a virtual Texas Arbor Day 2020 event at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 6 on its Facebook page,www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page. In-person visitors are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Local Music
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Sasha K.A. from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 6, Melinda Adams from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 7, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 8. Fire Street also hosts Finish the Lyrics Trivia from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday night. Participation is free.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by Justin Hewitt from 9 p.m. to midnight Nov. 6.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting a Throwback Party Name That Tune Bingo event at 7 p.m. Nov. 7. Hear music from the 80s, 90s, 2000s and have an opportunity to win brewery prizes. Each bingo card is $2.
The BeltonianTheatere, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton, is hosting Dueling Pianos featuring Real Good Pianos at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 and 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. Nov. 14. Go to https://TheBeltonianTheatre.com/Events to purchase tickets. Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road in Belton, is hosting free live music by Dan Tennyson from 7 to 10 p.m. Nov. 6.
Farmers Markets
The Downtown Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday in the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between Gray Street and Eighth Street. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
Temple Parks and Recreation is hosting a local Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday through September at West Temple Park, 121 S. Montpark Road. Interested vendors should contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718. Social distancing and bringing your own masks are encouraged.
The Copperas Cove Farmer’s Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday until Nov. 12 at the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Contact Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov for more information on how to become a vendor.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts a Makers and Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until Nov. 21. There will be local crafters, growers, and farmers at this event.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. This month’s theme is Fall Harvest Family Day and is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 7. The museum will also be accepting donations for the Love of Christ Food Pantry during this time. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids aged 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Groups with more than 10 people should call ahead at 254-933-5243. Admission is free. The museum is hosting a Weird Science event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7 and is free and open to all ages.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $7 for kids 12 and under. Masks are required and some hands-on exhibits will be disabled.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
