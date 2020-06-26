There are a number of ways to keep the kids engaged in family-friendly fun this weekend. See a movie at the Killeen Movies in Your Park event, at a special family movie night at Dell Diamond, or a $1 kids’ movie at The Beltonian Theatre. If you’re looking for fun geared toward adults like live music and more, check out what’s going on at some of the local nightlife spots.
Local Events
The City of Killeen is hosting a Movies in Your Park event, featuring the film “Playing with Fire,” at 8:30 p.m. June 26 at the Killeen Community Center, Amphitheater, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Admission is free and guests should bring their own blanket or chair.
The Fort Hood Area Homeschool Prom will be from 6 to 10 p.m. June 27 at the Killeen Civic Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive. All area high-school-aged home-schoolers are invited to attend, as well as guests with a signed waiver. Tickets are $25 per guest and can be purchased in advance at https://bit.ly/2A33vBX.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 26. Cover: $8. Hyway Traveler will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 27. Cover: $8. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Get a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, is hosting live music by Alexis McLaughlin and Will Janke from 9 p.m. to midnight June 27. Due to capacity limitations, guests should call 254-295-0518 to make their reservations ahead of time.
The Anderson Chapel AME Church, 1002 Jefferies Avenue in Killeen, is hosting a Drive-Thru Food Distribution event from 3 to 6 p.m. June 29. There will be free, shelf-stable food and fresh produce available to members of the community.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 6:15 to 9:15 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trail head in Harker Heights. Masks are not required but start times will stagger to create more space between runners.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St., Suite 105, Salado, hosts free live music from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Trivia Night is from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday and prizes will be awarded at this free event. Chupacabra also hosts Karaoke Night with Rockin’ Rick from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. every Wednesday and guests can receive a free karaoke pint glass when they sing.
Family Fun
Dell Diamond, 3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, is hosting a special “Trolls” Family Movie Night at 8 p.m. June 26. The stadium will be capped at 25 percent capacity to allow for social distancing. Tickets are $10 for kids, $15 for adults and can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/2A3EF4X.
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave., Belton, hosts $1 Kids Summer Movies every weekday at 10 a.m. Go to the theater’s Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/TheBeltonianTheatre/, to see what’s currently playing.
Tiny Tails to You Petting Zoo hosts a free Virtual “Hoppy” Hour Animal Program every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 a.m. on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TinyTailsToYou/, and Instagram, @TinyTailsToYou.
The Harker Heights Public Library posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The library is also hosting its Summer Reading Club from June 1 to Aug. 15 for children, teens, and adults. Sign up at harkerheights.readsquared.com to participate. Contactless curbside pick-up and walk-in hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8996 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7871 to schedule a pickup. The Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave., is now open for grab-and-go service from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, shows double features every week. Admission is $10 per car. This week’s double feature, showing nightly from June 26 to July 2, will be “Trolls World Tour” at 9 p.m. and “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” at 10:30 p.m. Visitors must observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask when outside of their car.
Farmers Markets
The Downtown Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday in the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between Gray Street and Eighth Street. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
The Copperas Cove Farmer’s Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday until Nov. 12 at the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Contact Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov for more information on how to become a vendor.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts a Makers and Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. Barrow is also hosting free live music by Denny Cullinan and Amanda Brown from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 27.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Groups with more than 10 people should call ahead at 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The children’s museum, Thinkery Austin, hosts a variety of Thinkery at Home virtual activities throughout the week. Go to www.thinkeryaustin.org/thinkery-at-home/ for a full schedule and links to these events and more.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University launched the Mayborn at Home program to offer online activities that families can do at home together, as well as virtual tours of its many exhibits. Go to www.baylor.edu/mayborn/ to explore the museum from the comfort of your home.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum also hosts a virtual Story Time with Audrey at 10:30 a.m. every Friday on the museum’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/txrangermuseum/. There are free resources for students learning from home, like ten-minute lesson plans, activity sheets, and more at www.texasranger.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.