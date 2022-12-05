A homicide occurred on South Fort Hood Street Sunday night, according to the Killeen Police Department’s crime report.
Athough information is limited, KPD’s police report indicated a homicide occurred at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Lane at 10 p.m. Sunday.
According to a Facebook post from police Sunday evening, officers were investigating an incident which tied up traffic in the area for some time.
“Normal traffic has resumed. We thank you all for your patience,” KPD’s Facebook post said Sunday.
This article will be updated as more information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.