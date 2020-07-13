Representative John Carter, R-Round Rock, said he secured over $29 million in federal funds for Fort Hood in the fiscal year 2021 Military Construction and Veteran Affairs Appropriations bill.
The fiscal year 2021 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations bill was passed through committee last Thursday and is expected to reach the House floor the end of July.
The funding would include $19.2 million for a battalion headquarters complex and $10.5 million for a vehicle maintenance shop on Ft. Hood, Carter said.
“Throughout my time in Congress, I have focused on three things: the Soldiers, their families and veterans.” Carter said in a news release. “This additional money will go a long way in improving the efficiency, readiness and daily life of the soldiers at Ft. Hood. We expect that our service members do their jobs and do them well, so it’s Congress’ job to ensure they have the resources to do just that.”
Carter serves as co-chairman of the Congressional Army Caucus and Ranking Member of the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Appropriations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.