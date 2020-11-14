NOLANVILLE — For the second time in 11 days, a house under construction in the 2100 block of Mercer Street in Nolanville is lying in a crumbled, charred heap after a fire fully engulfed it.
The most recent fire happened Friday evening around 7 p.m., some 200 yards from the one which burned Nov. 3. Friday’s burned house is the third such in the same block, and the sixth house under construction to mysteriously burn down since August.
The string of fires has area residents concerned, and fire officials aren’t saying — or don’t know — if there is a common cause. They haven’t named a cause in any of the six blazes, all of which have occurred in the Nolanville-Harker Heights area.
Korendia Whalen lives within walking distance of the most recent fire with her husband, Robert, and their family.
Whalen and the family, who live in a neighboring subdivision, were on a walk Saturday morning.
“This is technically a different subdivision, but you can walk into ours from here, and there is a lot of construction going on in our subdivision and quite a bit going on, specifically, right around my house,” Whalen said. “So it is concerning.”
Whalen said she and her family are not the only ones. She said they belong to a homeowners association, and on the Facebook page for the association, the residents are posting every time there has been a fire.
Chris Mahlstedt, the Bell County fire marshal, told the Herald last week that a cause has not been determined for any of the previous five fires.
Mahlstedt could not immediately be reached for comment to discuss Friday’s fire.
Mahlstedt, along with Harker Heights Fire Marshal, Brad Alley, said they are trying to rule out all possible accidental causes before ruling them arson.
The dates and locations of the fires of houses under construction are:
- Aug. 17 in the 2100 block of Mercer Street in Nolanville
- Aug. 24 in the 1900 block of High Ridge Trail in Harker Heights
- Aug. 31 in the 1300 block of Torino Street in Harker Heights
- Oct. 11 near the intersection of Cedar Knob and Torino Street in Harker Heights
- Nov. 3 in the 2100 block of Mercer Street in Nolanville
- Nov. 13 in the 2100 block of Mercer Street in Nolanville
Whalen said she does not believe they are accidental.
“I wouldn’t see how they could be,” she said. “I mean, as far as I can tell, it doesn’t appear that any of these houses have been set up for electrical or anything, so there wouldn’t be any reason for anything like that to start a fire.”
She also said there were no electrical storms Friday evening, so it was not a lightning strike.
Whalen described what she saw Friday night.
“I was inside with the boys setting up dinner, and (Robert) called me and he was like, ‘Come outside, come outside,’” Whalen said. “So, I ran outside ... and all you could see, basically, was just this big orange glow. And I was just like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’”
Whalen said she knows her husband called 911, but she is unsure if anyone else did. She said the fire department responded quickly and the sound of sirens filled the air shortly after seeing the conflagration.
In a news release sent by Harker Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark on Nov. 5, the Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Harker Heights Fire Marshal’s Office are seeking assistance in identifying a “suspect or suspects” involved in the series of fires that began Aug. 17 in Nolanville.
Anyone with information on the fires can contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or by going online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Anonymous tips can be made at the P3Tips app for mobile devices.
