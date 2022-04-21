Traffic on Interstate 14 was moving slowly Thursday afternoon due to a car accident near Nolanville.
Officers with the Nolanville Police Department responded to the accident at 3:03 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
According to a video posted on Facebook, it appeared that one vehicle had rolled over. No injuries or causalities have been reported at this time.
